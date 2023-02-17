Industrial sectors lacking civic amenities in Panipat

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, February 16

Industrial sectors, which are being maintained by the Haryana State Industrial Infrastructure and Development Corporation (HSIIDC), in the textile city are still lacking basic civic amenities. These sectors were developed by the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP).

The industrialists claim that they have raised the issue of battered roads, lack of proper stormwater drainage, defunct streetlights in industrial areas of Sector 25 Part 1 and 2, and Sector 29 Part 1 and 2 at several platforms, but to no avail. Bheem Singh Rana, president, Panipat Dyers’ Association of Sector 29 Part 2 says the HSVP developed 779 plots in the area in 2003 to promote dyeing industry. “But basic civic amenities haven’t been provided in the area till now. Even the facility of potable water hasn’t been provided to plot holders. Besides, streetlights in the sector are lying defunct. Higher authorities of Panipat administration and state government are aware of the issue, but nothing has been done so far,” he adds.

“Internal roads get inundated after rainfall. As a result, factories had to shut their operations. A year ago, MLA from Panipat (Rural) segment Mahipal Dhanda, along with city Mayor Avneet Kaur, laid the foundation stone of a road, but the construction work is yet to start,” Rana says.

Shree Bhagwan Aggarwal, president, Sector 29 Part 1 Industrial Association says Sector 29 is alongside the National Highway (NH) No. 44. “A road starting from Flora Chowk connects all the four industrial sectors to NH-44. Only one side of this road is in a dilapidated condition, he said. We have raised the issue on several occasions with the authorities concerned. Even Deputy Commissioner and Municipal Commissioner have visited the area but nothing has been done to improve the condition of the road,” he said. Besides, one side of the bypass road was also in a poor condition, he adds.

“The stromwater drainage is also suffering from government apathy. The construction work of a master drain that was being constructed in the sector has been left in midway after the MC paid full payment to the contractor. The matter should be investigated,” Aggarwal says.

Sanjeev Garg, secretary of the Sector 25 Part 2 Industrial Association, says there is no road in the industrial sector which is in good condition. “We have raised our issues several times before the local BJP leaders as well as the authorities concerned, but to no avail,” he says.