Industrial sectors turn into untreated waste dumping ground in Faridabad

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, November 17

Several acres of land of industrial sectors 58 and 59 developed by the HSVP have been turned into dumping ground of untreated waste. It leads to acute polluting conditions and a constant threat of contamination of underground water in the region.

Several industrial units in the area have been issued notices by the HSPCB in the past few years as the situation has failed to improve in wake of no restriction on violations of the norms and inadequate measures, claim sources in the district administration. “Having over 1,000 industrial units, the problem of choked and blocked sewage network and a non-functional drainage system in Sector 58 has been persistent for more than a decade,” says Suresh Chand Garg, president of the Industrial Welfare Association, looking after the welfare of the industrial units based here. He said a land area of 15 acres marked for developing a shopping complex at the time of carving the sector has now become a hotspot of dumping waste for over ten years, with no relief despite the issue being raised with the authorities concerned. With a similar situation prevailing in Sector 59, it is claimed that absence of proper drainage outlet led to filthy and poor civic conditions.

“The dumping of untreated industrial and chemical waste was on without any check, tankers could be seen disposing of sewage in the area almost on a daily basis, making things worse for the industrial units and colonies in its neighbourhood,” says Varun Sheokand, a resident. He added burning of waste in several parts including this sector has been common, and no action is taken against the offenders, which include the agencies responsible for disposal of garbage. Satvir Dagar, a resident of Jharsaintly village said, “As several acres of land in these sectors has been a victim of the untreated waste, it has adversely affected the quality of underground water and civic conditions resulting in serious health problems like cancer.”

Sandeep Dahiya, Superintending Engineer, HSVP, said while work on the drainage system is on, the department will ensure resolution of the problem soon.

DC Vikram Singh said a penalty of Rs two lakh has been imposed on four sites for violation of GRAP norms. He said 10 industrial units had been closed down due to pollution violations. As many as 1,087 vehicles have been challaned and another 69 have been impounded. An FIR has also been registered for burning scrap.

