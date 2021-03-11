Industrial training institutes: Date extended for applications in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 18

The Haryana Skill Development and Industrial Training Department has extended the date of the online application for admissions in all government and private industrial training institutes (ITIs) for the session 2022-23 from August 16 to August 21, 2022

The interested candidates will have to download the prospectus and login to www.admissions.itiharyana.gov.in for online registration. An official spokesperson said the interested candidates can fill their online admission forms. In case of any further assistance, the candidates can call on the toll free number 0172-2586071.