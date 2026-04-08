Industrial waste from Rajasthan poses threat to locals

Efforts to resolve the issue of industrial effluents flowing from Rajasthan into the adjoining areas of Haryana now seem to be on track, with the Union Government stepping in to moderate the inter-state talks in this regard.

Advertisement

The disposal of industrial waste has emerged as a major challenge in several industrial towns, including Bhiwadi in Rajasthan and Dharuhera in Haryana, both of which are located along the Delhi-Jaipur National Highway.

Advertisement

Due to the natural slope, chemical-laced industrial wastewater has been flowing from Bhiwadi industrial town in Rajasthan to Dharuhera in Haryana, where it accumulates along the highway as well as on vacant and low-lying areas, posing a major health threat to the residents.

Advertisement

The pump sets and drainage systems installed to drain out the waste water have proved inadequate and unsuccessful in view of the large volume of effluents. Hence, permanent waterlogging is seen in certain pockets along the highway.

The affected residents have been airing their grievances before the local administrative authorities as well as political leaders for a long time.

Advertisement

The gravity of the matter can be gauged from the fact that a blockade was erected to stop the flow of polluted water from Rajasthan to Haryana, but it was dismantled overnight in December last as the wastewater started accumulating on the Rajasthan side. Following that, wastewater started flowing into Haryana again.

Political leaders from Haryana have been maintaining that the Rajasthan Government should do the needful in this regard to resolve the issue, but to

no avail.

The functionaries of Haryana and Rajasthan governments have been communicating their concerns and challenges to each other, but the matter is yet to be resolved.

Now, a process has been set in motion by the Union Government in order to find an effective and long-lasting solution to the issue.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari convened a meeting of Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal, Union Minister of Planning, Statistics and Programme Implementation and Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh, Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav, Haryana Minister for Commerce, Industry and Environment Rao Narbir Singh, top officials concerned of the Centre, Haryana and Rajasthan governments as well as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in January.

The issues pertaining to waterlogging on the Bhiwadi-Dharuhera stretch of NH-919 were discussed at the meeting. The issue of waste water being flown into Masani barrage was also discussed.

It was decided at the meeting that a drain of about 6 km length would be constructed along the national highway to drain out the rainwater coming from Bhiwadi during the monsoons, the cost of which — estimated to be around Rs 450 crore — will be borne by the Rajasthan and Haryana governments in equal proportion, while the remaining amount will be spent by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The Haryana Government will also create a mechanism to check the flow of waste water into Masani barrage.

Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari asserted that a permanent solution should be found for the contaminated water problem, failing which the situation would worsen in future. He suggested that the polluted water of Bhiwadi be purified in the Bhiwadi area itself and supplied to the industrialists and farmers.

“The Ministry of Road and Transport can solve the problem of rainwater drainage, but the problem of polluted water will have to be solved jointly by Haryana and Rajasthan,” he said.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav stated that an STP and a CTP would be established in Bhiwadi to resolve the issue.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal pointed out that due to the natural slope towards Dharuhera, both states faced big problems during the monsoon season. He said he would get the needful done in this regard at the earliest and urged the Haryana Government to cooperate and control the flow of contaminated water into the Masani barrage.