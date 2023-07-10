Industrial waste water troubles residents

RESIDENTS of Dharuhera town located in Rewari district are living in extremely challenging conditions due to the discharge of dirty water from the Bhiwadi industrial units towards the town. The situation worsens during rains as water starts entering people’s houses. Although the state government and the district administration are well aware of the plight of Dharuhera residents, no action has been taken to address their grievances. —Ishwar Singh, Rewari

Check spread of dengue in narwana

THE rapid spread of dengue in Narwana has become a grave concern, with the Health Department failing to take concrete steps to control it. Fogging has not been conducted in affected areas, and officials should actively search for and eliminate larval breeding spots such as dhabas, tyre shops, gaushalas and water cooler tanks. The presence of stagnant water at several other places adds to the problem. It is imperative to establish proper testing and treatment facilities available round the clock at the Civil Hospital. Ramesh —Gupta, Narwana

Link road cries for repair in panchkula

A link road of Budanpur village, opposite Sector 16 in Panchkula, is in a poor condition, requiring immediate repairs. Despite efforts made by residents over the past year to get it repaired, no action has been taken by the MC authorities. It is crucial for them to address this issue promptly. —Yogesh Saini, Panchkula

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought

to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]