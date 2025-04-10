Industrial wastewater being discharged in Gharaunda drains

In a major crackdown on environmental violations, the district administration has seized two vehicles allegedly involved in discharging untreated wastewater either in open fields or in drains in the Gharaunda area.

The crackdown came after a complaint from local residents about rising pollution and deteriorating groundwater quality due to unchecked disposal of industrial effluents.

A high-level team comprising Additional Deputy Commissioner Yash Jaluka, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Harshit Goel, Assistant Environmental Engineer (AEE) Hardik Siroha along with other officials conducted a raid in the Gharaunda area and seized two vehicles.

Advertisement

Besides, one abandoned tanker was also found from the area suspected to have been used for a similar purpose.

The district authorities have recommended the registration of an FIR for discharging the waste in the open.

Advertisement

Additional Deputy Commissioner Jaluka confirmed that the district administration has recommended the registration of FIR against those responsible for discharging untreated wastewater in violation of environmental regulations.

“We received information regarding untreated waste being released into open areas and drains. Acting on the tip-off, we conducted a raid and seized two vehicles along with one abandoned tanker. FIR registration has been recommended and strict legal action will follow,” he said.

Siroha said that around 50 textile industries operate in the Gharaunda area. “All industries are mandated to install and operate effluent treatment plants (ETPs) during any waste-generating activities. We conduct regular monitoring and issue notices to violators. Local residents raised concerns about water pollution after which the raid was carried out,” Siroha added.

He further informed that the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has already recommended the closure of two industrial units found guilty of openly discharging effluents.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner said that regular inspections would be conducted to ensure compliance with environmental norms. He urged the public to report any such illegal activities, ensuring community participation in preserving the region’s ecological balance.