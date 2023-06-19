Industrialist crushed under car in Panipat

Tribune News Service

Panipat, June 18

A 54-year-old industrialist was brutally murdered in Sector 25, Part-II, here, when he was crushed under a car. The deceased was identified as Satish Kumar of Sector 25, Part-II, here.

Karna Jindal, son of the deceased, in his complaint to the Chandnibagh police on Sunday, said his father had a disagreement over money with Udit Mittal of the Housing Board Colony, Sector 11/12.

He further said his father told him that Udit had been threatening his father for the past many days. His father also received several calls from Udit’s mobile number on Saturday.

His father went to meet Udit in the evening on his scooty. When he didn’t come back home, they called him on his mobile phone and his father told them that Udit had misbehaved with him and also threatened to kill him. His father said he was returning home, but Udit was trying to crush him under his car.

As he reached there, he saw that a black car had already crushed his father to death. Meanwhile, Udit managed to flee from the spot, leaving his vehicle there. Following the complaint, the Chandnibagh police registered a case against Udit Mittal under various sections of the IPC.