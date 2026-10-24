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Home / Haryana / Industrialists demand 100-bed hospital, PF office in Rewari

Industrialists demand 100-bed hospital, PF office in Rewari

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Sunit Dhawan
Tribune News Service
Rewari, Updated At : 02:23 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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Local industrialists have been flagging their concerns, but to no avail.
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Though Rewari district, especially Dharuhera and Bawal towns, have emerged as a hub of industry in Haryana, they continue to grapple with multifarious problems owing to lack of certain key facilities required here.

The local industrialists have been flagging their concerns and demanding the provision of the requisite facilities, but to no avail.

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The Rewari Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) president, Krishan Yadav, states that they have recently written to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, putting forth their pressing demands.

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“Rewari district contributes significantly to the economic development, employment generation and industrial growth of Haryana. However, the industries and workforce of the district continue to face certain infrastructural and administrative challenges requiring the kind intervention of the state government,” maintains the RCCI letter to the Chief Minister.

The Rewari Chamber has demanded the establishment of a 100-bed ESIC hospital and medical college at IMT, Dharuhera.

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“IMT, Dharuhera is a major industrial hub with a large number of industrial establishments and thousands of workers and their families. Considering the substantial industrial workforce here, we request that a 100-bed ESIC hospital along with an ESIC medical college be established at IMT Dharuhera. This will provide quality medical facilities to the insured workers and their families and significantly strengthen the healthcare infrastructure of the region,” states RCCI.

It points out that the ESIC Hospital building constructed at Bawal be commissioned at the

earliest.

The Chamber has also demanded the establishment of a Provident Fund office in Rewari district.

“Approximately 3 lakh workers are employed in the industrial establishments across Rewari district. The workers and their employers face inconvenience in accessing Provident Fund-related services. We, therefore, request that a dedicated Provident Fund office be established in Rewari district for the benefit and convenience of the workers and industrial establishments,” says the Chamber.

It points out that the then Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, had announced the establishment of a Provident Fund office in the district during his visit to Rewari for a Jan-Samvad programme on July 29, 2023.

The RCCI has urged the state government to issue the necessary directions to the authorities concerned of the Central Government for expediting the implementation of the said announcement.

It has also demanded that the construction of Bilaspur Chowk and Banipur flyovers be expedited.

“These projects are of great importance for smooth movement of industrial traffic, employees, commercial vehicles and the general public. The delay is causing significant inconvenience and adversely affecting transportation and logistics in the region. We, therefore, request your kind intervention and directions to the authorities concerned to expedite the construction work and ensure its completion within a clearly defined time frame,” maintains the RCCI.

It has also sought the provision of centralised creches in the industrial sectors for the benefit of women workers.

“We further request that suitable provisions for such centralised facilities be incorporated in the applicable labour framework/rules of Haryana so that the responsibility can be addressed through a practical, sustainable and industry-friendly mechanism,” it adds.

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