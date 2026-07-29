Industrialists seek relaxation in new pollution norms for NCR units

The new environmental compliance norms issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and the State Pollution Control Board for industries operating in the National Capital Region (NCR) have drawn criticism from industrialists.

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Citing the short compliance timeline, high costs and implementation challenges, a joint delegation of the Haryana Rice Exporters’ Association, Karnal Rice Millers Association and Haryana Chamber of Commerce and Industries met Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar during his visit to Karnal on Sunday. They urged the Centre to extend the compliance deadline and ease the new pollution control norms.

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The industrialists sought an extension of the deadline till March 31, 2027. They also demanded that units already complying with prescribed emission norms through online monitoring systems be exempted from additional Air Pollution Control Device (APCD) adequacy assessments and unnecessary upgrades. Sushil Jain, president of the Haryana Rice Exporters’ Association, said the delegation had requested relaxation in the norms and an extension of the compliance deadline.

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“We have been assured that our concerns will be taken up with the Ministry concerned so that appropriate relief can be provided,” he said.

Jain said industries had been directed to install and integrate online continuous emission monitoring systems, PTZ cameras and stack emission monitoring facilities under the Emission Regulation Part-III (ERP-III) framework. However, many industries, including rice mills, were facing procurement delays, technical integration issues and infrastructure constraints, making it difficult to meet the current deadline.

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“Our key demand is the withdrawal of the requirement for an additional APCD adequacy assessment, as industries already complying with prescribed emission norms should not be included in the evaluation list,” he added.

Jain said the required upgrades involved investments ranging from Rs 40 lakh to Rs 2 crore, depending on the size and configuration of the unit. These included installation of fabric filters, electrostatic precipitators, wet scrubbers, cyclonic separators, fume extraction systems and other pollution-control technologies, besides civil modifications and commissioning work.

“The government should provide a 75% financial subsidy for pollution control upgrades,” he added.

Vijay Setia, former president of the All India Rice Exporters Association, said the revised norms reduced the particulate matter (PM) emission limit for biomass fuel-based boilers from 80 mg/Nm³ to 50 mg/Nm³, a level comparable to CNG-based emissions.

“We have verified emission standards in other rice-producing countries. Thailand allows 90 mg/Nm³, Vietnam 290 mg/Nm³, while the World Bank recommends 150 mg/Nm³. In Pakistan, the limit is 50 mg/Nm³ for gas operated units and 500 mg/Nm³ for biomass and coal. The government should consider these international standards and direct the authorities concerned to revisit the norms in the larger interest of industries and their workers,” he said.

The Karnal Rice Millers Association also raised concerns over the mandatory installation of expensive pollution-control equipment. The association said rice-mill boilers operated only for two to three months a year at low pressure, resulting in relatively lower emissions. “Rice mills should be exempted from such norms,” said a miller.