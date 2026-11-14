Industrialists, workers hit streets against ‘arbitrary’ pollution checks

Threatening an indefinite shutdown and relocation of their units to Uttar Pradesh, Panipat industrialists and hundreds of factory workers on Friday took to the streets against what they termed arbitrary action by pollution control agencies, alleging that textile and dyeing units were being selectively targeted in the name of environmental compliance.

What the industry wants Assess 85% Online Continuous Emission Monitoring Stations data availability monthly instead of weekly No penalties for delays caused by approved vendors Mandatory ID cards, inspection authorisation for all agency teams Allow 35 days to rectify shortcomings before closure orders Resume operations within seven days after meeting norms and paying compensation No new monitoring equipment for the next five years

Representatives of more than 25 industrial organisations from Panipat and other National Capital Region (NCR) districts of Haryana participated in a three-kilometre-long protest march, demanding an end to what they described as harassment through frequent inspections, closure notices and enforcement action by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) and third-party inspection agencies.

The protesters, carrying banners and placards and raising slogans against the agencies, assembled near Gohana Chowk and marched towards the Mini Secretariat. The agitation disrupted traffic on National Highway-44 for nearly two hours. Police personnel led by DSP Headquarters Vikas Kumar and DSP Traffic Suresh Kumar managed the traffic and restricted vehicle movement at certain points.

The protesters submitted a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Singh Yadav and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar through the district administration. Dr Kiran, CEO, Zila Parishad, received the memorandum.

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Nitin Arora, president of the Panipat Dyers' Association, said representatives of more than 25 industrial associations from Haryana's NCR districts had participated in the protest.

Vinod Dhamija, chairman, Haryana Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Panipat Chapter, alleged that industrial units were being arbitrarily targeted by pollution control agencies, even though industries were not solely responsible for air pollution.

He said industrialists had repeatedly raised their concerns at various platforms but had failed to get any solution. “The industrialists were forced to come on roads after being harassed by the pollution control agencies. We have raised the issues several times at various platforms, but didn't get any solution so far,” he said.

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Dhamija maintained that the industry was not against environmental protection and was always ready to comply with prescribed norms. However, he questioned the selective enforcement of pollution regulations.

“It is well known that the vehicular movement is main polluter at 51% and other big industries such as NFL, thermal plant, Panipat Refinery are other main polluter in Panipat, but the agencies were targeting only the textile, dyeing industries which is the least polluter only at 3%,” he said.

“We have raised the issues at almost all the platforms, but now we are forced to take on roads. We sent our genuine demands to the government through our memorandum. If the government doesn’t fulfil our genuine demands, we will be forced to hold an indefinite strike to save our industries,” Dhamija said.