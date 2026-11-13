Industrialists, workers to march against pollution curbs today

Industrialists from Panipat and other National Capital Region (NCR) districts of Haryana, along with thousands of workers, will take to the streets on Friday to protest against what they describe as arbitrary and excessive action by pollution control agencies. The protest will be accompanied by a one-day industrial strike, with all dyeing units in Panipat remaining shut.

The industrialists will hold a nearly five-km march along National Highway-44, starting from the Sector 25 turn and culminating at the Mini Secretariat, where they will submit a memorandum of demands to Deputy Commissioner Harish Kumar Vashishth.

Nitin Arora, president of the Panipat Dyers’ Association, said representatives of more than 25 industrial associations from Haryana’s NCR districts would participate in the protest. These include the Haryana Chamber of Commerce and Industries (HCCI), Panipat Dyers’ Association, Sector 29 Industrial Association, Old Industrial Area Manufacturers’ Association, Panipat Exporters’ Association, Young Entrepreneur Society and several textile, yarn, dyeing and chemical manufacturers’ bodies.

The agitation comes amid growing resentment among industrialists over inspections and enforcement action by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) and third-party inspection agencies.

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However, industry representatives maintained that they were not opposed to environmental regulations but wanted practical relief, adequate time and institutional support to comply with the prescribed norms.

“Our objective is not to shut down industries, but rather to save them, safeguard employment and ensure balanced development of both industry and the environment,” said Vinod Dhamija, chairman of the HCCI’s Panipat chapter.

He alleged that industries were facing undue action despite continuously investing in pollution-control equipment and adopting measures to meet environmental standards. “Industries cannot be held responsible for all environmental pollution,” he said.

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Among the key demands is that the requirement of 85% data availability from Online Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems be assessed monthly instead of weekly. The industry has also sought protection from penal action for delays caused by approved vendors, provided units have placed orders within the stipulated period.

The associations have demanded that inspection teams carry valid identity cards and authorisation, follow transparent procedures and issue prior notices. They have also sought at least 35 days to respond to show-cause notices before closure orders are issued.

Further, they want industries that have paid environmental compensation and fulfilled prescribed conditions to be allowed to resume operations within seven days.