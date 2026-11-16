Industries in NCR face winter pollution curbs

The onset of winter brings fresh challenges for industries in the National Capital Region (NCR) every year as air quality deteriorates. With the decline in air quality index (AQI), pollution control agencies intensify their action, adversely affecting industrial operations across the NCR districts of Haryana.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has implemented the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the region. Following its implementation, not only has the entry of vehicles into Delhi been restricted, but industries in Haryana’s NCR districts have also been badly affected. Several restrictions have been imposed on industrial operations under the GRAP. Notably, Panipat, Sonepat, Gurugram, Rewari, Faridabad, Palwal, Nuh, Bahadurgarh, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Charkhi Dadri, Mahendragarh, Jind, Karnal and Bhiwani fall within the NCR. Nearly 64 per cent of Haryana’s geographical area falls in the NCR, where around 90 per cent of the state’s industries are operational.

Industrialists in the NCR have been facing difficulties not only because of the implementation of the GRAP but also due to action initiated by pollution control agencies. Recently, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) served closure notices on 298 industries in Haryana’s NCR districts for failing to maintain the required availability of emission-related data on the Online Continuous Emission and Effluent Monitoring System (OCEMS) portal and the servers of the CPCB and Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB). The data availability for the prescribed parameters was found to be below 85 per cent in these units.

According to CPCB reports, a total of 2,291 industries in Delhi-NCR fall under the highly polluting category. These include common waste treatment and management facilities, medium and large red-category industries, food and food-processing units, textile units and metal-processing industries. The CPCB analysed the data received from these units and found that 648 industries had data availability below the prescribed 85 per cent level for specific parameters. These included 10 units in Delhi, 80 in Rajasthan, 298 in Haryana and 260 in Uttar Pradesh.

Advertisement

Of the 298 units in Haryana’s NCR districts, the highest number, 72, were in Panipat, followed by 60 in Sonepat, 53 in Faridabad, 29 in Karnal, 23 in Gurugram, 18 in Jhajjar, six each in Nuh, Jind and Rohtak, 15 in Palwal, three in Bhiwani, four in Rewari, two in Fatehabad and one in Charkhi Dadri.

Subhash Gupta, president of the Kundli Industrial Association (KIA), said industries had to face a difficult situation at the beginning of the winter season every year.

“All pollution control agencies target industries, even though they are not solely responsible for air pollution. Industries have always been a soft target for these agencies, and now third-party agencies have also started harassing them. Industrial units across all NCR districts face the same problem every year,” he said.

Advertisement

Gupta said studies conducted by the CPCB and CAQM had also identified vehicular movement, stubble burning and dust emissions as major contributors to air pollution, while the industry’s share was only around 6 to 7 per cent.

Vinod Dhamija, chairman of the Panipat chapter of the Haryana Chamber of Commerce and Industries (HCCI), said industrial units in Panipat had remained closed for the five days following Diwali and Chhath Puja. “Despite the closure of industries, why did the AQI in the region reach 600? Even studies conducted by pollution control agencies show that industries are not the main contributors to air pollution,” he said.

Dhamija said industries were neither opposed to environmental conservation nor unwilling to comply with the norms prescribed by pollution control agencies. He claimed that industrial units were following the prescribed standards and had also installed the equipment recommended by the agencies.

Advertisement

“However, the CPCB, HSPCB, CAQM and other agencies target industries every year,” he maintained.

Vikas Chachra, chairman of the environment cell of the Panipat Dyers’ Association, cited a recent analysis of data from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology’s (IITM) Decision Support System (DSS) for November 1 to 8, 2026. According to the analysis, pollution transported from neighbouring NCR districts accounted for 54.43 per cent of Delhi’s PM2.5 pollution, followed by local sources at 33.06 per cent and stubble burning at 14.29 per cent.

Among Delhi’s local pollution sources, vehicular transport was the biggest contributor at 52 per cent, followed by residential activities at 13 per cent and peripheral industries at 11 per cent. Construction activities contributed 7 per cent, while energy use and waste burning accounted for 5 per cent each. Road dust and other sources contributed 4 per cent each.

Chachra said the report of the central agency itself showed that vehicular movement was a major contributor to air pollution, yet industries continued to be targeted as they were an easy target for the agencies.

He claimed that whatever contribution industries made to air pollution could be reduced by more than 70 per cent through the installation of bag-filter-based air pollution control devices (APCDs) across the NCR within three to four weeks.