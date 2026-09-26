Industry-academia collaboration key to enhancing employability: Kurukshetra varsity VC

Along with providing quality education, educational institutions have a major role to play in equipping students with practical industry exposure, technical competence and job-oriented skills to make them industry-ready and enhance their employability.

Educational institutions have been shifting their focus beyond traditional classroom education to prepare students for the demands of the industry. Along with academic knowledge, institutions are strengthening skill-based learning, industry exposure, internships, practical training and career guidance so that students can make a smooth transition from campus to the workplace.

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Kurukshetra University Vice-Chancellor Som Nath Sachdeva believes that strengthening the connection between academic learning and industry readiness, providing students with opportunities to develop practical skills and preparing them to meet industry requirements are the need of the hour.

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“Kurukshetra University has started the Apprenticeship Embedded Degree Programme (AEDP) to bridge the gap between education and industry. The AEDP aims to equip students with practical industry exposure, technical competence and job-oriented skills alongside their academic degrees. We are confident that these programmes will bridge the gap between classroom learning and industry expectations. The programmes are receiving a good response compared with traditional courses,” he said.

He said, “Kurukshetra University is currently offering 11 industry-oriented programmes under AEDP and has decided to introduce 10 more programmes, with a focus on languages and social sciences, next year. The university is continuously working towards preparing students for the evolving demands of the global job market. The response from industries is also encouraging, and a number of MoUs and agreements have been signed over the last few years to ensure that students get apprenticeship and practical experience.”

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The Vice-Chancellor further informed that if students get a job even before completing their degree, they are allowed to join the job, with relaxation in attendance being granted, as the ultimate goal is employment. Two experts — one from industry and an alumnus — are being included on the Boards of Studies to provide feedback on the curriculum and suggest necessary changes.

“The industry-oriented courses and programmes would serve as a strong link between academia and industry, enabling students to apply theoretical knowledge in real-world professional environments. These programmes will play a transformative role in making students self-reliant, enhancing their employability and making higher education more practical and outcome-oriented,” he said.

The Vice-Chancellor said, “Students are being motivated to understand the entire management structure, study the supply chain and learn about the working of the company where they undergo training. The emphasis is increasingly on preparing students for the workplace before they graduate, rather than viewing employment as an activity that begins only after completing a degree. An increasing trend in admissions under industry-linked programmes is being observed compared with conventional programmes. The trend in admissions reflects the demand for jobs and the requirements of industry.”

Deputy Director, Public Relations, Kurukshetra University, Jimmy Sharma, said the courses had been designed to create industry-ready professionals rather than conventional degree holders. In the current competitive environment, industries seek graduates who possess both technical knowledge and practical experience.

“The university has also partnered with industries, corporate houses and government organisations to ensure quality training and better placement opportunities for students. The university is also collaborating with different organisations to understand changing workforce requirements and align academic programmes accordingly. The university today is increasingly expected to do more than impart academic knowledge. Employers look for students who can communicate, work in teams, adapt to technology, solve problems and understand the demands of a professional workplace,” she said.

Recognising this changing employment landscape, Kurukshetra University has been expanding its industry interface and creating opportunities for students to acquire practical and employability skills alongside their academic education. In 2026, the university has undertaken a range of initiatives linking classroom learning with industry, startups and professional organisations. These include industry-specific MoUs, apprenticeship-embedded degree programmes, internships, skill-development workshops, soft-skills training, career counselling, entrepreneurship programmes and campus recruitment drives, the Deputy Director said.

Dr Sharma said, “The university is focusing on specialise2d skills, research and innovation, particularly in emerging areas of technology and electric mobility. For students, the transition from university to employment can be challenging when academic knowledge is not accompanied by an understanding of workplace expectations. By bringing companies, professional organisations, startups and career experts into the university ecosystem, the university is seeking to make that transition more gradual and structured. A university education should not end with acquiring a degree but should equip students with the knowledge, skills, exposure and confidence required to engage with the world of work.”