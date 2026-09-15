Industry cell organises seminar on fire prevention, safety in Ambala

Following recent fire incidents at different industrial units, the Haryana Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI), Ambala Chapter, organised a seminar on ‘Fire and Industrial Safety – Prevention, Protection and Insurance’ in Ambala Cantonment.

The programme was presided over by Ashawant Gupta, chairman, HCCI Ambala Chapter, and was attended by more than 125 industrialists and business representatives from Ambala.

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The seminar focused on the growing importance of fire prevention, electrical safety, emergency preparedness, risk management and adequate insurance protection for industrial establishments.

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Fire consultant Pankaj Sharma highlighted essential fire safety measures for industrial units and stressed that firefighting equipment must not only be installed but also regularly inspected, tested and maintained. He also emphasised the importance of employee training and emergency preparedness.

The businessmen were apprised about the importance of adequate insurance coverage, correct declaration of assets and stock, and compliance with policy conditions and prescribed safety requirements.

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The experts also explained the major electrical causes of industrial fires, including overloading, short circuits, earth faults, loose connections, arc faults, phase imbalance, voltage surges and harmonics. They emphasised regular electrical inspections, proper earthing and preventive maintenance to minimise fire risks.

During the seminar, the businessmen were urged to view insurance as an integral part of overall risk management rather than merely a mechanism for compensating losses after an incident. They were advised to periodically assess their property, machinery, stock and business risks and ensure that insurance coverage is adequate and aligned with the actual risk.

The participants also discussed recent fire incidents in Ambala’s industrial areas and the need for timely and adequate availability of fire tenders. While acknowledging the important role of government firefighting services, participants agreed that individual industrial units must also maintain effective firefighting systems and emergency preparedness.

Alok Sood, secretary, HCCI Ambala Chapter, and HCCI member Rakesh Gupta urged the industrial community to make ‘Prevention, Preparedness and Safety’ an integral part of their business practices.

Gupta said that the fire incidents at the industrial areas and individual units have been a matter of concern for the industrialists. The prime objective behind organising the seminar was to apprise the industrialists about safety, prevention and responsibilities. Industrial safety is not merely a statutory requirement but a collective responsibility towards protecting employees, assets and business continuity.