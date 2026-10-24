Industry demands dedicated machinery testing facility in Karnal

The Karnal Agricultural Implements Manufacturers Association (KAIMA) has once again flagged the issue of an agricultural machinery testing centre in Karnal, a leading hub for the export and domestic supply of agricultural implements. Association members argued that the state government had promised to establish a full-fledged testing centre in Karnal but had instead started a temporary facility in the building of the Haryana Agricultural University Regional Centre at Uchani village. Employees that conduct tests come from Hisar whenever any testing has to be conducted.

“We demand a full-fledged agricultural machinery testing centre in Karnal and the resolution of issues related to the testing of implements. The government had promised to establish a complete centre in Karnal, but it has only made a temporary arrangement. Whenever we have to get a machine tested, employees come from Hisar, which is a time-consuming process,” said Ravinder Dhall, former president of KAIMA.

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On May 3, 2018, the then CM Manohar Lal Khattar announced that agricultural implements testing centre (farm machinery testing centre) at Uchani village would be established as Karnal was known as the hub of agricultural implements and it catered to around 45 per cent requirement of agricultural implements of the country, he said, adding that even after eight year, they had been waiting for a complete testing centre.

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“Despite provisions and fund allocations, the testing facility remains half-operational,” he added.

Som Sachdeva, patron of KAIMA, said a provision for an agricultural machinery testing centre at Karnal was made in the Haryana Enterprises & Employment Policy (HEEP) 2020. The state government allocated Rs 3 crore to Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (CCS HAU), Hisar, to set up the centre at Uchani. However, no full-fledged centre was functional. “Only a few staff members occasionally visit from Hisar for testing work and manufacturers are mostly directed to transport their implements all the way to Hisar, he added.

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This situation creates serious difficulties for local industrialists. Farmers can claim government subsidies only on certified agricultural machinery, making official testing mandatory for the manufacturers to secure sales, he said.

The nearest testing centres are the Northern Region Farm Machinery Training and Testing Institute (NRFMTI) and CCS HAU in Hisar, which already have backlogs exceeding one year, Bhavuk Mehta, vice-president of KAIMA, adding that as a result, manufacturers are forced to send heavy equipment to distant national institutes across the country.

“We request the government to establish a permanent and fully staffed testing centre at Uchani. We also suggest the government to use existing open fields and resources of prominent local and central institutions for field testing. These include the ICAR-Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research (IIWBR), the ICAR-Central Soil Salinity Research Institute (CSSRI), and the National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources (NBAGR),” said Munish Gaba, president, KAIMA.

He said this facility would eliminate multi-year waiting lists, reduce transportation costs, delays, and provide much-needed support to Karnal’s large export-oriented agricultural implements manufacturing hub.

“The testing centre is part of the HAU Regional Centre. We process the applications for testing. At present, we do not have staff to test implements. Experts come from Hisar to test implements in Karnal whenever any sample comes,” said Maha Singh, Regional Director, HAU Regional Research Station Karnal.

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