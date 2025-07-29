Industry migrating from state, claims Hooda

Bhupinder Singh Hooda, a former CM, today claimed that industries were migrating from the state due to the anti-Haryana policies of the BJP.

“Recently, there was news that the plywood and utensils industry of Yamunanagar and the textile industry of Panipat are on the verge of closure. Now, the latest report has revealed that in the past three years, more than 100 rice mills have also shifted to Madhya Pradesh,” he claimed. "In Haryana, 4 per cent market fee is levied on the rice industry, whereas in Madhya Pradesh it is only 1.20 per cent,” he said.

“It is a matter of shame for the government because the state will suffer a revenue loss of Rs 100 crore every year due to this. Along with this, employment of thousands of people will be snatched away every year,” he added.

Talking about rice farmers, he said they used to get the highest rate in the country during the Congress tenure. “Haryana's share in the country's rice export reached 60 per cent, but due to the BJP's anti-Haryana and anti-farmer policies, the share is now barely 40 per cent,” he pointed out, adding that, "Haryana has also dealt a heavy blow to industry by increasing the electricity tariffs.”