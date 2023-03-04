Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

Inefficient operations at toll plaza

THE toll plaza on the national highway near Gadhpuri village in Palwal has become a cause of harassment to commuters due to its inefficient functioning. The employees manually enter the details of vehicles due to the poor quality of sensors installed at the plaza. Moreover, half of the lanes here remain closed most of the time, leading to long queues of vehicles. Ajay Chaudhary, Faridabad

Karnal roads in pathetic condition

SEVERAL major roads in the city are in a pathetic condition due to which commuters and pedestrians are a harassed lot. The issue was raised by residents with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar during his visit last Sunday. The authorities concerned must do a proper mapping of the roads and the repair or relaying work should be carried out at the earliest. Rohit Bhargava, Karnal

No announcements at Ambala Cantt rly stn

THE train announcements at the Ambala Cantt railway station are not serving the public well. Most of the times, the announcements are unclear because of the poor audio quality and at other times, they are not made, leading to public inconvenience. The UMB Intercity 14526 updates are generally missed. Rakesh Sudan, Ambala