Covid-19 cases down 58% in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, January 28

The curve of the Covid situation in the district has improved. With the number of recoveries overtaking the fresh cases in the past week, the infection rate has also declined by over 58 per cent, providing much-needed relief to the district Health Department.

The hospitalisation rate has also gone down with the majority of active cases recuperating in home isolation.

Revealing that the surge in fresh and active cases had emerged as a cause of concern about 10 days ago, a senior official of the Health Department said that with the combined efforts of the department to contain the menace and the recoveries being faster and less complicated, the Covid curve has shown huge improvement in the recent past.

As many as 13,254 patients have recovered against the number of 6,449 persons who tested positive since January 21. While the recovery is more than double the fresh cases, the hospitalisation has gone down from 223 to 122 in this period, which is 45.29 per cent down in seven days.

Claiming that the sample positivity rate (infection rate) has decreased by 58.61 per cent, he said that it has gone down to 10.16 per cent from a hefty 24.55 per cent registered a week ago. This has improved the recovery percentage up from 89.50 per cent to 94.98 per cent, it is added.

Meanwhile, according to department sources, the number of deaths due to Covid is still a cause of concern as 11 patients have lost their lives in the past week. A total of 16 deaths have taken place in the past two weeks.

However, claiming that co-morbidity had been the prime factor behind casualties, Dr Ram Bhagat, Nodal Officer-Covid-19, said that all-out efforts had been on to improve testing, tracing and treatment. He said the vaccination drive had also been going on in full swing with 97 per cent of residents getting fully vaccinated.

The district reported fresh 407 cases on Friday which is the lowest in the past three weeks. As many as 1,061 patients recovered today.

Cinema halls can operate at 50% capacity

The state government has issued instructions for allowing cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes to operate with 50 per cent seating capacity. Also, university, colleges and schools, for classes 10th to 12th only, polytechnics, ITIs, coaching institutions, libraries and training institutes are allowed to open from February 1 for physical classes.