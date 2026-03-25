icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Infighting, factionalism make Cong directionless: Haryana BJP president

Infighting, factionalism make Cong directionless: Haryana BJP president

article_Author
Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 02:30 AM Mar 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Haryana BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli being welcomed during a workers meeting at Sonepat on Tuesday.
Advertisement

Launching a sharp attack on the Congress, Haryana BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli on Tuesday said the party has become “completely directionless” due to internal conflicts and factionalism.

Advertisement

He alleged that the Congress is demoralised and lacks vision, while the BJP continues to strengthen its organisation through dedicated grassroots workers. He said BJP workers rise above personal interests and work selflessly with the spirit of “nation first,” adding that the party is driven by its cadre.

Advertisement

“For Congress, power is above the nation, but for the BJP, the nation is supreme,” said Badoli while chairing a meeting of party workers from the Ganaur Assembly segment in Sonepat district. During the meeting, he reviewed organisational strengthening, public outreach and upcoming programmes.

Advertisement

Praising BJP workers, he said their commitment has made the party the world’s largest political organisation. He added that party workers remain loyal and responsible, carrying out every assigned duty effectively.

Badoli also urged workers to spread awareness about welfare initiatives being implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Haryana.

Advertisement

Highlighting the achievements of the state government, he said welfare schemes are transforming lives across Haryana. “Dreams of permanent housing for the poor are being fulfilled. Under Ayushman and Chirayu Yojana, free healthcare is being provided to the needy. Farmers are benefitting as all crops are being procured at MSP. The recently presented state budget reflects the aspirations of every Haryanvi,” he said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts