Infighting, factionalism make Cong directionless: Haryana BJP president

Launching a sharp attack on the Congress, Haryana BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli on Tuesday said the party has become “completely directionless” due to internal conflicts and factionalism.

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He alleged that the Congress is demoralised and lacks vision, while the BJP continues to strengthen its organisation through dedicated grassroots workers. He said BJP workers rise above personal interests and work selflessly with the spirit of “nation first,” adding that the party is driven by its cadre.

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“For Congress, power is above the nation, but for the BJP, the nation is supreme,” said Badoli while chairing a meeting of party workers from the Ganaur Assembly segment in Sonepat district. During the meeting, he reviewed organisational strengthening, public outreach and upcoming programmes.

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Praising BJP workers, he said their commitment has made the party the world’s largest political organisation. He added that party workers remain loyal and responsible, carrying out every assigned duty effectively.

Badoli also urged workers to spread awareness about welfare initiatives being implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Haryana.

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Highlighting the achievements of the state government, he said welfare schemes are transforming lives across Haryana. “Dreams of permanent housing for the poor are being fulfilled. Under Ayushman and Chirayu Yojana, free healthcare is being provided to the needy. Farmers are benefitting as all crops are being procured at MSP. The recently presented state budget reflects the aspirations of every Haryanvi,” he said.