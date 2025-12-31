Infighting, power struggles paralysed Sikh panel

Hopes of smooth functioning and greater transparency in the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) after its elections were largely belied in 2025, as infighting, power struggles and public accusations among its leaders repeatedly made headlines.

HSGMC overview Elections held: January 2025 Committee strength: 49 members (including 9 co-opted) President elected: Jagdish Singh Jhinda (May 2025) Annual budget: Rs 104 crore (still not passed) Key flashpoints: Budget deadlock, executive body boycott, allegations of corruption Judicial intervention: Employees approach Sikh Gurdwara Judicial Commission

After elections in January and the co-option of nine members, Jagdish Singh Jhinda was elected president of the 49-member HSGMC in May. However, managing the committee’s affairs soon proved difficult. Jhinda took support from members, including the Baljit Singh Daduwal group, against whom he had earlier made public statements, sowing distrust and triggering rifts soon after his election.

As differences widened, the committee’s functioning suffered. Sub-committees were dissolved and appointments of chairpersons of various wings were cancelled, bringing administrative work to a near standstill. The deadlock became evident in June, when a general house meeting was convened to pass the annual budget of over Rs 104 crore. Amid objections, the meeting ended with the formation of a sub-committee to prepare a fresh budget. Even after months, the HSGMC has failed to pass its first budget.

The stalemate also affected employees. After HSGMC staff approached the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Judicial Commission over non-revision of salaries for the past year, sources said the commission earlier this month directed the committee to convene its budget meeting. The HSGMC has now scheduled the meeting for January 7.

HSGMC member Baldev Singh Kaimpur expressed disappointment over the situation. “The Sikh Sangat had high hopes, but unfortunately, the committee hasn’t been able to fulfil the expectations. The current situation has been sending the wrong message to the people. With the support of the government, the committee should focus on improving educational institutions under it, healthcare facilities and smooth operations of gurdwaras,” he said.

Akal Panthak Morcha leader and HSGMC member Harmanpreet Singh said internal disputes paralysed the body. “The dispute between Jagdish Singh Jhinda and Baljit Singh Daduwal groups brought the entire committee to a standstill. Issues related to development, welfare, dharma prachar and smooth operations need resolution. The Morcha has extended its support to the president to ensure smooth operations,” he said.

Co-opted member Baljit Singh Daduwal blamed Jhinda for the crisis. “We supported him but he made statements against us and even accused us of financial irregularities during our tenure, without any evidence. We have no confidence left in him and he should resign on moral grounds,” he said.

HSGMC member Didar Singh Nalvi also criticised the leadership. “The president hasn’t been able to fulfil his promises. When we struggled for HSGMC, we said the Badals exploited Haryana Sikhs. But now even this committee hasn’t been able to do anything. Rules of the Act and Sikh Maryada are being violated,” he said.

Defending himself, Jhinda said reforms triggered resistance. “Decisions to end VIP culture, stop misuse of funds and assets and bring transparency didn’t go well with some members. We announced plans for a university, healthcare facilities, educational institutions and a serai in Amritsar, but due to non-cooperation the budget was not passed. We need to work together as the prime objective of the committee is ‘Sewa’,” he said.

With the year ending in deadlock, bridging differences will be crucial for the HSGMC to function effectively in 2026.