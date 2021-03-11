Inflated raw material prices concern for scientific industry

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, May 17

Fresh demands for scientific instruments have brought some relief to scientific apparatus manufacturers of Ambala, but increased manufacturing cost due to inflated rates being charged by suppliers for the raw material continues to be a concern for the manufacturers.

Missing link between govt, Ambala industry The industry has started recovering from the bad phase that it witnessed due to Covid, but the inflated prices of raw material have become a big challenge. The government has introduced several schemes, but the things at the ground level have not changed much. There is a lack of awareness as well regarding the government policies because of the missing link between the government and industry. — Vikram Chaudhary, President, Ambala scientific instruments manufacturers’ association

The industry players said Ambala’s industry has already lost its competitive edge due to the lack of government support and advanced technology.

For Ambala’s science industry, 80 per cent of the business comes from educational institutions and science laboratories. Sanjay Gupta, past president of the Ambala Scientific Instruments Manufacturers Association (ASIMA) says, “The cost of production has increased by nearly 30-40 per cent over the last one year, but the prices of the finished goods can’t be increased in the same ratio. Prices of metal, plastic, copper, stainless steel, and other products have increased. Ambala’s industry caters to the education sector, and reduction of GST from 18 per cent to 5 per cent has been a major demand. If the GST is reduced, the buying capacity of the purchaser will increase and it will help the industry too.”

Jitender Sehgal, an association member, says, “The situation of the market has improved, but the rising cost of raw material has been a major concern because the buyers are not ready to buy products at the increased rates.”