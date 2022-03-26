Inflation hitting common man: Congress

Tribune News Service

Ambala/Karnal, March 25

Congress activists, led by Mullana MLA Varun Chaudhry, held a demonstration against rising fuel and gas prices. They also submitted a memorandum to Ambala Deputy Commissioner for the President.

Targeting the Centre, Chaydhry said after winning the Assembly elections, the BJP had brought ‘Mehnge Din’ as a return gift for the voters.

“Rising fuel and gas prices are the result of wrong economic policies of the Centre and has been affecting all sections of society,” he added.

The treasurer of the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee, Rohit Jain, said: The prices of essential commodities have been increasing continuously, but the government has failed to provide any relief to the common man. We have submitted a memorandum for the President of India. The government should roll back the increased prices.”

Protests were also held in other parts of the state.

In Kurukshetra, Congress activists led by Ladwa MLA Mewa Singh and Ashok Arora protested at the mini secretariat and raised slogans against the BJP.

Mewa Singh said: “The government had claimed to double farmers’ income, but it has only increased the cost of production by increasing the prices of fuel and fertiliser.”

Meanwhile in Karnal, scores of Congress workers also staged a protest in the city against rising inflation and hike in the prices of cooking gas.

Assandh MLA Shamsher Singh Gogi, Congress leader Trilochan Singh, former chairperson of the Haryana Minority Commission and other senior leaders led the protest and reached the mini secretariat from Sector-12 park.

Gogi said the government has started increasing the prices of fuel and LPG cylinders after the results of Assembly elections in five states.