Influx of migrants, new family units led to rise in BPL cardholders in May

The number of Below Poverty Line (BPL) cardholders in Haryana has recently garnered attention due to a significant rise in the number of beneficiaries in May compared to April. According to the Haryana Parivar Pehchan Patra (HPPP) Authority, such fluctuations in the BPL list are a routine occurrence but several factors have contributed to this surge.

What recent change has occurred in the number of BPL cardholders in Haryana?

In May, Haryana recorded a notable increase of 54,360 BPL cardholders compared to April. The rise comes shortly after the state government issued repeated warnings urging ineligible individuals to voluntarily remove their names from the BPL list to avoid penalties. Official records show that the total number of BPL beneficiaries increased from 5,196,380 in April to 5,250,740 in May.

Which districts have seen the maximum and lowest hike in the number of BPL cards issued in May?

With 10,752 new BPL cards issued, Faridabad registered the highest surge. It was followed by Hisar (3,445) and Karnal (3,442). In contrast, Charkhi Dadri saw the least hike with just 808 new entries.

What factors contributed to the rise in the BPL cardholder list?

The increase in the BPL cardholders has been attributed to several factors. Dr Satish Khola, the state coordinator of the Haryana Parivar Pehchan (HPPP) Authority, explained that a significant number of migrant workers continued to arrive in Haryana in search of employment and subsequently qualified for the BPL status on getting the PPP made, so that they could avail Central welfare schemes. Additionally, newly married individuals after separating from joint family were forming new family units, often qualified for the BPL cards if their income fell within the eligibility limits. Furthermore, many locals, who were unable to obtain their PPP ID in the past due to any reason, are now successfully registering, contributing to the rise in the number of cardholders.

How does the PPP system work?

The Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) is a centralised digital platform designed to streamline welfare eligibility across Haryana. It helps maintain accurate and real-time records. Dr Satish Khola explained that if a migrant worker moved to another state and began receiving welfare benefits of the Centre there, their name would be automatically delisted from Haryana’s BPL database. The system was integrated with databases from other states and Central welfare schemes to prevent duplication of benefits. The digitised approach not only reduced fraud but also improved the efficiency of welfare distribution. Khola further emphasised that the process was monitored by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who ensured that only eligible individuals received benefits. Regular feedback was collected and technological checks were in place to identify discrepancies.

Were there any past irregularities related to BPL or PPP ID processing?

Yes, there were irregularities unearthed last year in Jhajjar district, where personal details in a large number of PPP IDs were tampered with through unauthorised access to the system. This led to the arrest of three contractual employees from the Citizen Resources Information Department (CRID), who were allegedly involved in tampering with the PPP details.