Info Commissioner Dhopra’s appointment cancelled

Some faculty members reportedly made false claims and adopted dishonest means to secure promotion to the Professor scale. Representational photo
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The state government has cancelled the appointment of Priyanka Dhopra as State Information Commissioner (SIC).
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In the orders issued on August 5 under the signature of Under Secretary, AR, for Chief Secretary, Haryana, it was mentioned that her candidature for appointment as SIC issued vide state government notification dated May 23, 2025, has been withdrawn.
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Dhopra, an advocate and daughter of a former BJP district president, was nominated SIC, but she never came to take the oath of office and allegiance alongside other appointed commissioners by the Governor.
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