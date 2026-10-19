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Home / Haryana / Information commission orders probe into Panipat plot allotment

Information commission orders probe into Panipat plot allotment

RTI activist alleges irregularities; report sought by Oct 22

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Mukesh Tandon
Panipat, Updated At : 01:19 AM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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The Haryana State Information Commission has directed the Estate Officer of the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), Panipat, to probe allegations of fraud in the allotment and transfer of a plot in Sector 11 and submit a report by October 22.

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The direction was issued by Chief Information Commissioner TVSN Prasad during a hearing on October 9 on an appeal filed by RTI activist PP Kapoor, who had sought information about the plot from the HSVP Estate Office on July 17 last year.

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The Public Information Officer and the Estate Officer had denied the information, citing the ground that it pertained to a third party. Kapoor subsequently approached the State Information Commission.

During the hearing, Kapoor alleged that irregularities had taken place in the plot's allotment and that the Estate Officer was deliberately withholding information to conceal them.

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He sought details on whether the plot had been registered by an authorised person in 1997 and whether the person's identity had been properly established and verified. He also questioned whether the transfer that year complied with the rules of the HSVP, then known as the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA).

Kapoor further sought clarification on how the building plan approval letter and the Building Occupation Certificate (OC) were issued in 2012 in the name of an authorised person when, according to him, the plot had not been transferred in the HSVP records by then. He also questioned whether the signatures on the relevant applications belonged to authorised persons.

The commission directed the Estate Officer to conduct a detailed inquiry into the allegations and submit the report by October 22.

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