Infra challenges cast shadow on Indira Gandhi University’s foundation day

After functioning as a Post-Graduate Regional Centre of Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, for nearly 25 years, Indira Gandhi University (IGU) was finally granted the status of a state university on September 7, 2013.

The university, which recently celebrated its 13th foundation day, has come a long way since its inception. However, it continues to grapple with several challenges and shortcomings that hamper its growth and development. IGU is spread across a sprawling campus of about 100 acres in Meerpur village, surrounded by Rewari, Dharuhera and Pataudi.

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However, students residing in these towns face difficulties in reaching the university due to the lack of wide, well-built roads connecting them to the campus.

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“The university’s remote location and lack of proper connectivity with nearby towns and villages are major impediments to its progress,” says a student, adding that many students, especially girls, are unable to commute to the university due to poor road conditions and inadequate public transport facilities.

Apart from connectivity issues, the lack of essential infrastructure is another major shortcoming affecting the university’s functioning.

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The university does not have an administrative block, an independent auditorium or a guest house. It also lacks residential accommodation for faculty members on the campus. The teaching departments, too, face a shortage of adequate space and infrastructure.

There is no health centre, students’ activity centre or shopping complex, leaving the campus with a deserted look after teaching hours.

“We have been raising demands for an auditorium, faculty residences, teaching and administrative blocks, additional hostels, sports facilities and other essential infrastructure for a long time, but to no avail,” says Prof Savita Sheoran, president of the IGU Teachers Association.

She points out that the science teaching block, constructed on the university campus long ago, is yet to be handed over. She adds that the university also faces a persistent shortage of laboratory equipment. “There are no residential facilities for teachers, forcing faculty members, especially professors, to commute to the university daily,” says Prof Savita.

She further states that the university is engaging guest faculty members to teach students instead of recruiting teachers on a regular basis. “The state government has recently decided to abolish posts lying vacant at state universities. This decision is wrong and should be rolled back,” demands the IGU Teachers Association president.

Another professor at the university points out that the campus lacks a sewage treatment plant (STP), which is a mandatory requirement. IGU Vice-Chancellor Prof Aseem Miglani, however, asserts that the university has made steady progress in various areas in recent years.

“The university has strengthened the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 in its true spirit, with particular emphasis on multidisciplinary education, skill development, experiential learning, Indian Knowledge Systems and the employability of students,” he says.

The Vice-Chancellor acknowledges that the university lacks an administrative block, auditorium, faculty residences and guest house, but maintains that work on these projects is under way. “To keep pace with emerging trends, we have introduced programmes such as BTech in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, a Master of Hotel Management and Catering Technology, and LLM. We plan to launch more skill-oriented, professional and employment-focused programmes in the coming years. To strengthen this initiative, a Centre for Skill Enhancement and Professional Development has been established, and an MoU has been signed with the Federation of Indian Industry,” says Prof Miglani. He adds that the university has also extended its doctoral research programmes to 18 departments, thereby strengthening its research ecosystem.

“As we move forward, our priority remains clear: to establish IGU as a centre of quality, employment-oriented, research-driven and value-based education,” says the Vice-Chancellor.