Infra projects worth 2.5K cr to come up next year in Faridabad: Manohar Lal Khattar

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, November 20

Haryana Chief Minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar today said infrastructure and basic amenities in the city would get a major boost after works worth Rs 2,500 crore would be completed by the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA) in the next year.

CONNECTIVITY WITH GREATER NOIDA The project to connect the city with Greater Noida will be completed soon. Link roads and under-bridges are being constructed at a cost of Rs 300 crore. Direct connectivity with the Jewar airport and Greater Noida will help commuters. Manohar Lal Khattar, CM

The CM inaugurated various projects, including two water booster pump stations here today. He also laid the foundation stone of the repair of the Surajkund road from Ankhir chowk to Delhi border, which will cost Rs 24.70 crore, and beautification of the Dussehra ground at a cost of Rs 3.25 crore. Highlighting the need to improve connectivity between the eastern and western part of the city, which are divided by the railway tracks and the national highway, the CM said the FMDA would start work on various projects. The focus was on repairing all major roads and and construction of new one, he added.

The CM said, “The project to connect the city with Greater Noida will be completed soon. Link roads and under-bridges are being constructed at a cost of Rs 300 crore. The direct connectivity with the Jewar airport and Greater Noida will prove a boon for thousands of commuters.” On the front of water supply, Khattar said work on construction of 12 new Ranney collector wells had been launched. “The authorities have also been directed to renovate 64 water tubewells in the city within a period of 12 months. The two new boosting stations built by the FMDA will enhance the water supply in many areas,” he added. The city will also get a new bus terminus in Sector 61. Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma was also present on the occasion.

