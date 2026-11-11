Initial buzz fades, hydrogen train witnesses routine footfall

The hydrogen train, which started operating between Jind and Sonepat around five months ago, is getting a lukewarm response in terms of passenger numbers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had flagged off the train from the Jind railway station on July 17, making it the first such train in India.

According to officials, the train connects Gohana as well. It also serves intermediate stations, including Jind City, Pandu Pindara, Lalit Khera Halt, Bhambhewa, Isapur Kheri Halt, Butana Halt, Khandrai Halt, Rabrah Halt, Lath Halt, Mohana, Barwasni Halt and Sonepat New.

However, the initial excitement among local residents to travel on the newly introduced hydrogen train, popularly called the “pani wali train”, appears to have subsided, with passenger numbers now comparable to those of any other train operating on the route.

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A railway official said around 50 to 60 tickets were issued at Jind railway station when the train began its journey to Sonepat. However, the official added that subsequent stations recorded good passenger footfall.

The official said another passenger train departs at 6.15 am, while the hydrogen train leaves at 7.40 am, and therefore attracts regular passengers as well.

‘Operating regularly’

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The station superintendent at Jind railway station, JS Kundu, said the hydrogen train had been operating regularly ever since it was flagged off by the Prime Minister.

The train operates one round trip between Jind City and Sonepat railway stations daily, except on Fridays, when it is taken to Shakur Basti railway station in Delhi for routine maintenance.

He said passengers had experienced hassle-free and smooth travel since its launch on July 17.

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Joginder Singh, sarpanch of Lalit Khera village, said people were initially curious about the train. “Now, it is normal as there is a flow of passengers as in any other train,” he said.

Some of the key features of the train include a 10-car hydrogen fuel cell-based trainset powered by a 1,200 kW hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system.

The train has approval to operate at a maximum speed of 75 kmph, with a design speed of 110 kmph.

The train has a passenger capacity of around 2,600 and has been developed from the design stage through prototype manufacturing, according to a press release issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB).