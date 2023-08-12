Initiative to make Faridabad accident-free

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 11

To reduce the incidence of road accidents and ensuring safer roads in Faridabad, the police have launched “Accident-Free Faridabad” initiative.

“The reasons behind accidents vary at each spot. Somewhere, it’s wrong-side driving, poor road engineering and in other areas it can be negligent driving. We will look into each issue subjectively,” said DCP (Traffic) Amit Yashwardhan. Notably, there are 12 black spots in the city, where maximum accidents were reported. These include Elson Chowk, Jharsaintly Pull, Kaily Flyover, JCB Chowk, Badkhal Flyover, NHPC Chowk, Bata Chowk, Anaj mandi cut, Ballabhgarh, Sikri Road towards Faridabad, Sikri Road towards Palwal and Mojpur toll on KGP Expressway.

The police would engage students and citizens in different initiatives. The department plans to hold competitions such as short movies, slogans, street plays, and poster-making to spread awareness on the issue.

