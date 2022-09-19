Injured in rail mishap, stray dog finds home in England; flight today

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, September 18

Lucky, an 11-month-old male pup, has become the third rail mishap survivor stray dog from the district to find a new home in England. It is set to fly to London tomorrow. Earlier, two dogs were taken to England after being adopted by NGOs over the past two years.

Has lost front paws Lucky was brought to Astha, an animal care shelter run by the People for Animals (PFA) Trust, said its founder Ravi Duby. The three-month-old pup was injured in a mishap on a railway track near Mujesar village in January this year. It had lost its front paws in the accident and had been bleeding profusely.

After treatment for about eight months, it’s now able to walk. A few months ago, a woman resident of England (Dr Pamela) came to know about Lucky through social media and expressed her desire to adopt it.

“After completing all formalities, the dog has been taken to Mumbai, from where it will be taken to London on Monday. All expenses as regards adoption and travel have been borne by Dr Pamela,” Dubey said.

Earlier, three-year-old male dog Rocky was sent to London on November 11, 2020. Mohini, a female dog that had lost her front paws in an accident, was sent to England on March 17 this year after being adopted by an NGO, Dubey added.