Injured spotted deer found dead near Yamunanagar’s Sadhaura

A badly injured spotted deer was found dead near Sadhaura town in Yamunanagar district, officials said.

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The animal was found dead near the gate of a cremation ground on the Sadhaura-Kotla road on Thursday. Some stray dogs were reportedly seen roaming around the carcass.

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Local residents chased the dogs away and informed a councillor of the Municipal Committee about the incident.

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Inspector Lilu Ram of the Wildlife Department, Yamunanagar, said the department received information about the deer’s death on Thursday.

Following the information, a team headed by Wildlife Inspector Rajbir Singh reached the spot and took the carcass into custody.

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The animal was subsequently sent for postmortem. After the examination, the carcass was cremated in accordance with Wildlife Department norms, Lilu Ram said.

He added that the department was investigating the circumstances surrounding the deer’s death and collecting information from villagers.