INLD announces state-level Samman Diwas in Mewat for Devi Lal’s birth anniversary

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has decided to celebrate the birth anniversary of former Deputy Prime Minister Chaudhary Devi Lal as ‘Samman Diwas’ by organising a state-level event in Mewat on September 25.

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INLD national general secretary Abhay Singh Chautala informed that the decision was taken during the party’s national and state executive meeting held in Hisar on Sunday.

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Addressing reporters after the meeting, Chautala said the people of the Mewat region had always shared a special bond with his father, Devi Lal, and that the decision was taken with the unanimous consent of the party’s office-bearers.