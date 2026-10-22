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Home / Haryana / INLD backs power employees’ strike, urges Haryana CM to scrap private distribution licence

INLD backs power employees’ strike, urges Haryana CM to scrap private distribution licence

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GS Paul
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:23 PM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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Former minister and INLD leader Sampat Singh. File photo
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Former Haryana Finance Minister and INLD national patron Sampat Singh on Thursday demanded that Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini invoke Section 108 of the Electricity Act, 2003, to issue policy directions to revoke the parallel electricity distribution licence granted by the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) to Eleven Power Private Limited.

Addressing a press conference at the INLD headquarters in Chandigarh, Singh alleged that the grant of a 25-year parallel distribution licence was an “anti-people” decision pushed through by the BJP governments at the Centre and in Haryana.

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He accused the regulatory commission of acting at the behest of the state government and claimed that the move would privatise profits while leaving consumers to bear the losses.

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He also announced the INLD’s full support for the electricity employees’ strike demanding the cancellation of the licence.

Singh warned that the parallel distribution arrangement could create serious operational and financial difficulties for state-owned power distribution companies, affecting employees, engineers and other stakeholders.

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Singh claimed that the arrangement could expose DHBVNL to annual cross-subsidy losses of about Rs 3,000 crore and potential revenue losses of up to Rs 4,272 crore.

He also cited Rs 3,563 crore in outstanding fuel surcharge adjustment (FSA) dues, arguing that the burden of these liabilities, along with fixed network costs, could ultimately fall on farmers, small shopkeepers and domestic consumers.

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