INLD chief Abhay Chautala gets death threat, son Karan lodges police complaint 

Indian National Lok Dal chief Abhay Chautala received a death threat from an unidentified person who sent a voice message to his son Karan warning his father should "stay out of their way" or face the consequences.

Karan on Wednesday told reporters here that he has lodged a complaint with Chandigarh Police.

Karan said that around 11 pm on Tuesday, he received a WhatsApp call from an unknown number. The caller, however, disconnected the call after a few seconds.

In his complaint, Karan said he then received a voice note from a foreign number in which the unidentified person used inappropriate language against his father.

Karan was asked to make his father understand that he should "stay out of their way" otherwise he, too, will be sent to the same place as the "pradhan", a reference to INLD's state unit chief Nafe Singh Rathee, who was shot dead by assailants in Jhajjar district's Bahadurgarh in February 2024.

From the same number, a message was also sent to Abhay's private secretary who was told that this should be treated as a "final warning", the complainant alleged.

Karan stated that in July 2023 too, his father had received a similar threat after which Haryana Police had registered a case. Abhay was later provided Y category security cover.

Our party state president was killed in 2024 in which killers are still at large, he said.

Karan said his father and his family have been raising voice on several issues, including drugs and "deteriorating" law-and-order situation in Haryana.

Apprehending that they may be harmed, Karan sought police action.