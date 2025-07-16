DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Haryana / INLD chief Abhay Chautala gets death threat, son Karan lodges police complaint 

INLD chief Abhay Chautala gets death threat, son Karan lodges police complaint 

Karan says that around 11 pm on Tuesday, he received a WhatsApp call from an unknown number
article_Author
PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:15 PM Jul 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Abhay Chautala. File photo
Advertisement

Indian National Lok Dal chief Abhay Chautala received a death threat from an unidentified person who sent a voice message to his son Karan warning his father should "stay out of their way" or face the consequences.

Advertisement

Karan on Wednesday told reporters here that he has lodged a complaint with Chandigarh Police.

Karan said that around 11 pm on Tuesday, he received a WhatsApp call from an unknown number. The caller, however, disconnected the call after a few seconds.

Advertisement

In his complaint, Karan said he then received a voice note from a foreign number in which the unidentified person used inappropriate language against his father.

Karan was asked to make his father understand that he should "stay out of their way" otherwise he, too, will be sent to the same place as the "pradhan", a reference to INLD's state unit chief Nafe Singh Rathee, who was shot dead by assailants in Jhajjar district's Bahadurgarh in February 2024.

Advertisement

From the same number, a message was also sent to Abhay's private secretary who was told that this should be treated as a "final warning", the complainant alleged.

Karan stated that in July 2023 too, his father had received a similar threat after which Haryana Police had registered a case. Abhay was later provided Y category security cover.

Our party state president was killed in 2024 in which killers are still at large, he said.

Karan said his father and his family have been raising voice on several issues, including drugs and "deteriorating" law-and-order situation in Haryana.

Apprehending that they may be harmed, Karan sought police action.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts