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Home / Haryana / INLD chief raps mandi officials

INLD chief raps mandi officials

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Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 08:49 AM Apr 16, 2026 IST
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“Rana uthayega fasal ya Saini uthayega?” INLD president Abhay Singh Chautala asked sharply during his visit to the Fatehabad grain market on Wednesday, questioning Mandi Secretary Amit Rohilla over delays in wheat lifting. His remarks drew laughter and applause from farmers present at the site.

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Chautala said he had noticed long queues of tractors waiting outside the additional mandi with the gates closed. “I called the secretary on the phone and told him if I see even one tractor on the road, I will have him stand outside the mandi holding his ears all day,” he told a gathering at the Farmer Welfare Centre.

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