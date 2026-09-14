INLD demands relief for rain-hit farmers in Sirsa

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leaders on Monday submitted a memorandum to the Haryana Chief Minister through the Deputy Commissioner, seeking compensation for farmers affected by inadequate rainfall in Sirsa district.

The memorandum was submitted under the joint leadership of Dabwali MLA Aditya Devi Lal and INLD district president Jasbir Singh Jassa. The party said crops such as cotton, paddy and guar had suffered heavy losses due to monsoon conditions.

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The INLD leaders demanded a proper crop-loss survey and adequate compensation for the affected farmers. They said financial assistance was necessary to help the farmers recover from the losses.

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Speaking to the media, Aditya Devi Lal and Jasbir Singh Jassa also criticised the state government over water availability. They claimed that while the Chief Minister had said during a meeting of the Grievances Redressal Committee in Sirsa that there was no shortage of water in Haryana, several canals in Sirsa remained dry.

The leaders said lack of canal water had adversely affected the farmers in the district. They also accused the Chief Minister of misleading the Haryana Assembly and the public on issues related to crime in the state.

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Several INLD office-bearers and workers attended the programme, including Mander Singh Saran, Bhagwan Kotli, Mahavir Sharma, Bhola Singh Mangeana, Harmeet Singh Pana, Gurjit Singh Pana, Jallaour Singh, Pyara Singh Asir, Gurcharan Singh, Mahavir Jandwala and Om Prakash Soni.