DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / INLD demands relief for rain-hit farmers in Sirsa

INLD demands relief for rain-hit farmers in Sirsa

article_Author
Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 09:32 PM Sep 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
INLD leaders submit a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner.
Advertisement

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leaders on Monday submitted a memorandum to the Haryana Chief Minister through the Deputy Commissioner, seeking compensation for farmers affected by inadequate rainfall in Sirsa district.

The memorandum was submitted under the joint leadership of Dabwali MLA Aditya Devi Lal and INLD district president Jasbir Singh Jassa. The party said crops such as cotton, paddy and guar had suffered heavy losses due to monsoon conditions.

Advertisement

The INLD leaders demanded a proper crop-loss survey and adequate compensation for the affected farmers. They said financial assistance was necessary to help the farmers recover from the losses.

Advertisement

Speaking to the media, Aditya Devi Lal and Jasbir Singh Jassa also criticised the state government over water availability. They claimed that while the Chief Minister had said during a meeting of the Grievances Redressal Committee in Sirsa that there was no shortage of water in Haryana, several canals in Sirsa remained dry.

The leaders said lack of canal water had adversely affected the farmers in the district. They also accused the Chief Minister of misleading the Haryana Assembly and the public on issues related to crime in the state.

Advertisement

Several INLD office-bearers and workers attended the programme, including Mander Singh Saran, Bhagwan Kotli, Mahavir Sharma, Bhola Singh Mangeana, Harmeet Singh Pana, Gurjit Singh Pana, Jallaour Singh, Pyara Singh Asir, Gurcharan Singh, Mahavir Jandwala and Om Prakash Soni.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts