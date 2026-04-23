INLD demands removal of biometric verification for farmers in mandis

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has asked the government to withdraw biometric verification condition for the farmers who approach mandis to sell their produce.

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National president of the INLD, Chaudhary Abhay Singh Chautala, at the INLD headquarters in Chandigarh, claimed that farmers were facing hardship in getting their crop lifted and payments were not being credited to their accounts.

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Chautala alleged that the government’s intention was to divert farmers’ wheat to silos owned by Ambani and Adani at lower prices. He said that after the INLD’s intervention, the wheat procurement has now begun in the mandis but at slow pace, still with hiccups.

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He further pointed out that the government has created another problem for farmers. The land registry fee is Rs 503, and if an application is rejected, the fee is forfeited. Only three days are allotted for registration, during which farmers have to visit multiple offices and update information on the portal, which frequently goes down due to server issues. This portal has also caused significant hardship to farmers in mandis.

Earlier, land measurement was a simple task, but the government spent Rs 32 crore to purchase 300 rover machines, which have been lying unused for the past three years due to the absence of trained operators. He alleged that these machines were procured merely for commission-related gains. Although 4,000 people applied for land measurement jobs in the state, only 40 measurements could be furnished so far.

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Chautala also announced the INLD’s mayoral candidates: Advocate Anand Khatri for Sonepat and Manoj Aggarwal for Panchkula. The mayoral candidate for Ambala will be announced by this evening.

Speaking on the Bengal elections, he reiterated that the BJP has been trying to suppress democracy through force, but the more it tries to intimidate people, the stronger the public resentment will grow.

He said the BJP has attempted to instil fear by deploying forces in Bengal, but he does not believe that the BJP can win there. He is confident that Mamata Banerjee will register a victory.

On the BBMB issue, he stated that if Haryana does not have its own officer there, who will represent its interests? He further remarked that the BJP has no presence in Punjab and the Haryana CM who feels ignored in Haryana, goes to Punjab instead.

Those present on the occasion included INLD national senior vice president RS Chaudhary, state president Rampal Majra, state spokesperson Dr Satbir Saini, Panchkula district president Sitender Tony, Panchkula urban president Manoj Aggarwal and party secretary Nachhattar Singh Malhan.