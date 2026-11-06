INLD dist-level youth meets from Nov 12

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) will organise district-level programmes across Haryana from November 12 to 19 to strengthen the party organisation, connect with the masses and encourage greater youth participation.

The programmes, primarily targeting the youth, will be held under the leadership of Karan Chautala, the national in-charge of the party’s youth wing.

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According to the schedule, the programmes will be held on November 12 in Panchkula, Ambala and Yamunanagar. On November 13, the events will be organised in Kurukshetra, Karnal and Panipat. The programmes are scheduled for November 14 in Sonipat, Rohtak and Jhajjar, followed by Faridabad, Palwal and Nuh on November 15.

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Continuing the outreach campaign, youth meetings will be held on November 16 in Gurugram, Rewari and Narnaul; on November 17 in Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri and Hansi; on November 18 in Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa; and on November 19 in Jind and Kaithal.

Newly appointed state youth wing president Bhupendra Nafe Singh Rathi will accompany Karan Chautala during the programme tour.

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Speaking about the initiative, Chautala said that youth constituted the greatest strength of any organisation and society.

He said youngsters in Haryana were currently facing numerous challenges, including unemployment, drug abuse and the impact of what he described as the government’s flawed policies.