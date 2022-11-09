INLD fails to regain ground in Adampur

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, November 8

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), which used to be a political force to reckon with in Haryana and was reduced to an insufficient entity in the Adampur by-election, indicated the party was yet to get over the damage it had suffered due to the split in 2018.

The party headed by four-time former CM Om Prakash Chautala got just 5,248 votes which was 3.99 per cent of the total votes polled and thus forfeited its security deposit in the Adampur byelection. This despite the fact that the party had fielded Congress rebel Kurda Ram Nambardar, who hails from one of the biggest villages of the segment, Balsamand.

Though as expected, the INLD candidate polled maximum number of votes (2,727) from his native village of Balsamand. Shockingly, he got no vote at four polling booths (31, 55, 72 and 97).

The INLD has just one MLA — Abhay Singh Chautala — who represented Ellenabad Assembly constituency in Sirsa district. Ellenabad is also a forte of the family of the former CM OP Chatuala. Abhay had won four elections in a row at the Ellenabad Assembly segment – 2020 byelection, 2014, 2019 and 2021 byelection.

The INLD was cut to size in Haryana after split in the Chautala family in December 2018 following sharp differences between the then Hisar MP, Dushyant Chatuala, and his uncle Abhay Singh Chautala. As the youth wing of the INLD clamoured for handing over the reins of the party to Dushyant, party supremo Om Prakash Chautala got upset and expelled Dushyant and his father Ajay Singh Chautala from the party.

After that, the father son duo of Ajay and Dushyant formed Jannayak Janata Party (JJP). The INLD supporters too opted to go with the young leader and the Jind byelection held in 2019 showed that the INLD got just 1.31per cent votes while the JJP emerged runner-up with 37.09 per cent votes.

The INLD suffered another debacle in the 2019 Assembly poll when the party won just one seat — Ellenabad — and most of its candidates lost their security deposit. The party got just 2.44 per cent votes in 2019 Assembly poll and 4.07 per cent in the Baroda (Sonepat) byelection in 2020, which was a massive climb down in comparison to 2014 when the party had polled 24.11 per cent votes and won 19 seats. The party had been in power from 1999 to 2005.