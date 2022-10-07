INLD forms panel to select ticket probables for Adampur bypoll

Tribune News Service

Hisar, October 6

INLD leader and Ellenabad MLA Abhay Singh Chautala today stated that party supremo Om Prakash Chautala would finalise the candidate for the byelections in Adampur.

Abhay, who chaired a meeting of the state executive here to chalk out a strategy for the bypoll, said the party had formed a five-member committee for preparing a list of probable candidates. The party nominee would file his nomination on October 14, he said.

He said Adampur was never a Congress stronghold. “We used to compete with Bhajan Lal in Adampur. In the past two decades, Kuldeep Bishnoi has proved a failure as a politician for the people of Adampur. Kuldeep wants to keep the power of the entire Assembly in his own house,” he said.

Putting a question mark on the decision of Kuldeep Bishnoi resigning, he stated it was not necessary for him to resign. “He forced the election on the people just to save his skin. He proved to be a selfish politician yet again when he dumped his previous party to join the ruling BJP,” alleged Abhay. He said a local face would be fielded by the party. He claimed that the INLD would win the bypoll to end the winning streak of the Bhajan Lal family.

