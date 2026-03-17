INLD gears up for Narwana rally, aims at outshining JJP’s Hansi show

The Indian National Lokdal (INLD) has intensified preparations for its upcoming rally in Narwana on March 23, seeking to match the momentum of the Jananayak Janata Party (JJP), which recently held a birthday rally for its supremo Ajay Chautala in Hansi on March 13.

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INLD leaders, led by Sirsa in-charge and former MLA Om Prakash Gora, convened meetings on Sunday with youth workers and office-bearers from Ellenabad, Rania, and Sirsa constituencies. The objective was to mobilise maximum participation for the Shaheedi Diwas conference, organised under the banner of Youth INLD.

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Addressing the meeting, Gora urged all youth to actively participate in the March 23 Narwana event. He highlighted the welfare initiatives and employment schemes introduced by former Deputy Prime Minister Chaudhary Devi Lal and ex-CM Om Prakash Chautala, contrasting them with BJP’s repeated unfulfilled promises of generating two crore jobs annually. Gora noted that Om Prakash Chautala faced a decade-long imprisonment due to alleged political conspiracies while striving to provide employment to the youth.

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Gora assured that under a future INLD government, eligible youths would be provided jobs, and those left out would receive an unemployment allowance of Rs 21,000 per month. He said the conference’s chief speaker would be INLD national president Abhay Singh Chautala, who will address youth concerns and announce their proper representation and recognition under the party’s governance.

The rally will also pay homage to the nation’s martyrs, with young participants pledging to follow their path. Gora added that INLD plans to hold three major annual programs: Shaheedi Diwas on March 23, Struggle Day on former CM Om Prakash Chautala’s death anniversary, and Respect Day for Chaudhary Devi Lal on September 25.

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The meeting, jointly chaired by district president Jasbir Singh Jassa and Youth INLD district president Bhagwan Kotli, was attended by several senior leaders.