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Home / Haryana / INLD gears up for Sept 27 Nuh rally, Devlalal Jayanti sparks enthusiasm in Sirsa-Dabwali

INLD gears up for Sept 27 Nuh rally, Devlalal Jayanti sparks enthusiasm in Sirsa-Dabwali

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 02:27 AM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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INLD leaders visit villages in Sirsa to invite people to the Nuh rally.
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The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has stepped up preparations for the September 27 Samman Diwas rally in Nuh to mark the birth anniversary of former Deputy Prime Minister and party patriarch Chaudhary Devi Lal.

In the Dabwali Assembly constituency, party leaders and workers conducted an intensive tour of villages, including Abubshahar, Jotawali, Lohgarh, Shergarh, Alika, Masita, Rajput Majra, Lakhuana, Maujgarh, Matdadu, Jhuti Khera and Ganga. Workers showed enthusiasm and urged people to attend the Nuh rally in large numbers.

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Addressing a gathering at Abubshahar, Dabwali MLA Aditya Devi Lal said his grandfather, Chaudhary Devi Lal, had dedicated his life to farmers, labourers and economically weaker sections.

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“Devi Lal’s policies continue to guide people even today. The public is troubled by the policies of the present government, and the September 27 rally will bring a new change in Haryana’s political history,” he said.

Aditya appealed to party workers to intensify door-to-door campaigning and personally invite people from villages to the rally.

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Senior INLD leaders, including former MLA Dr Sita Ram, constituency coordinator Vinod Arora and Dabwali INLD president Mandar Singh Sarna Odha, said thousands of supporters from the constituency would attend the event.

Meanwhile, INLD Sirsa district president Jasbir Singh Jassa held a meeting with the party office-bearers and workers at the Kisan Rest House in Rania. He directed the workers to reach out to people across villages and mobilise maximum participation.

Jassa said preparations for the September 27 event were almost complete and claimed that thousands of vehicles from Sirsa district would travel to Nuh. He said the party leaders were conducting outreach campaigns across all Assembly constituencies to invite people to the event. The leaders also recalled Devi Lal’s welfare initiatives, including old-age pension and farmer loan waiver schemes, saying the party was committed to carrying forward his legacy.

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