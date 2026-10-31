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Home / Haryana / INLD joins JJP in raising 52-acre university land row

INLD joins JJP in raising 52-acre university land row

Rania MLA alleges land-grab attempt, vows protest

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 01:40 AM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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The dispute over 52 acres of prime land belonging to Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CDLU) in Sirsa has gained political traction, with the INLD joining the JJP in questioning the government’s handling of the issue. Civil society members have also voiced concern, even as the matter remains pending in court.

Rania MLA Arjun Chautala has accused influential people and land mafias of attempting to grab the university land. Addressing a press conference at the INLD office on Dabwali Road, he said the party would oppose any move to divert the land from its intended educational purpose.

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Chautala said former Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala had allotted the additional 52 acres to the university on April 6, 2003, to facilitate its future expansion. He urged the state government to coordinate with the university administration and vigorously defend its ownership in court.

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Claiming that revenue records showed the land in the university’s name despite tenants occupying it, he demanded immediate legal steps to secure the property and ensure its use for academic activities. He warned that the INLD would launch a protest if required.

******Social media users rally to save CDLU land

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Following ‘The Tribune's’ report on the issue, social media users have also begun rallying behind the demand to protect the university's land. Sharing the report on Facebook, Sirsa resident Gurjeet Mann stressed the need for citizen participation, saying public activism was essential to safeguard the institution's property.

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