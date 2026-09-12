INLD leader Sampat Singh dismisses HERC expert panel report over privatisation of power

Former Finance Minister and INLD leader Sampat Singh has made a scathing indictment of the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) expert committee, which was set up by the Commission to assess the legal, financial and other issues arising from a petition by a private firm seeking a licence for parallel distribution of electricity in Gurugram and Nuh districts.

In a rejoinder to HERC, Singh raised objections to the expert committee’s report dated August 7 and termed it a “calculated blueprint for corporate plunder”. Singh accused the state authorities of sabotaging public power utilities to enrich private corporate entities at the direct expense of Haryana’s farmers, rural households and common electricity consumers.

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The former minister asserted that the Commission had committed an unpardonable abdication of its statutory and quasi-judicial duties under Section 84 of the Electricity Act, 2003, by outsourcing its primary evaluation powers to an ad hoc external panel. By outsourcing its powers, he said, the Commission had put its very existence in danger.

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He alleged that the Commission had surrendered its authority to a “compromised panel” to push through a private licence through the back door, while violating fundamental principles of natural justice by holding secretive, closed-door hearings that excluded public representatives, farmers and other stakeholders.

Highlighting substantive flaws in the report, Sampat Singh stated that the private applicant’s business plan was built on predatory “cherry-picking”.

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State-owned power utility Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) derives nearly 42 per cent of its total revenue from the high-density industrial hubs of Gurugram, he said, adding that the private applicant selectively targets these lucrative 220 kV and 66 kV industrial consumers, while allocating a token investment of just Rs 1.52 crore and Rs 2.34 crore for Gurugram city over its first two years.

“By siphoning off high-margin commercial consumers, the private entity will strip DHBVNL of its cross-subsidy engine,” Singh warned. He questioned who would bear the Rs 7,870 crore annual agricultural power subsidy.

The expert committee’s suggestion to account for this loss in future ARR exercises was a complete farce, he commented, adding that it would cripple public utilities and force massive, unaffordable electricity tariff hikes on farmers and rural families.

The INLD leader expressed indignation over what he described as the report’s complete betrayal of agricultural consumers and the backward district of Nuh. Despite Section 43 of the Electricity Act imposing a mandatory Universal Service Obligation (USO), the panel accepted a phased rollout covering a mere 2.5 per cent to 15 per cent market share without enforcing binding timelines for rural supply, he said.

Singh said that when confronted with the State’s announced policy of creating a separate agricultural utility, the panel casually brushed it aside. In Nuh, where AT&C losses stand at 42 per cent, token capital allocations were cited without any guarantee of reliable rural connections, he said. Nuh was being used as mere statistical padding to satisfy the geographic criteria, he alleged.

The former minister demanded the immediate rejection of the expert committee’s report, complete public disclosure of all records, and mandatory cross-subsidy protections for farmers.

“The consumers, farmers and engineers will not allow the power sector of Haryana to be carved up for corporate greed. If HERC and the State Government attempt to enforce this anti-farmer report, the consumers, farmers, employees and engineers of power utilities would be compelled to fight against the government and the Commission,” he said.