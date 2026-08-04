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Home / Haryana / INLD leader slams govt as 1,698 water samples found unsafe for drinking in rural Haryana

INLD leader slams govt as 1,698 water samples found unsafe for drinking in rural Haryana

Sampat Singh says complaints of people falling ill in Faridabad, Kaithal serious warning signs

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 06:12 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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According to the report of the Centre’s Ministry of Jal Shakti, samples from 855 villages showed excessive levels of fluoride, iron, nitrate, dissolved salts and minerals, sulphate, chloride, alkalinity and turbidity.
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Former Haryana minister and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Sampat Singh said the state government’s tall claims of providing clean and safe drinking water to every village had been exposed by its own data which stated that 1,698 water samples had failed to meet the potable water criteria in rural areas during 2026-27.

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Sampat said 19,000 drinking water samples were tested in the state during 2026-27, of which 1,698 samples were found unfit for drinking. "These figures are not merely an administrative lapse, they represent a serious threat to the health of lakhs of rural residents," he added.

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According to the report of the Centre’s Ministry of Jal Shakti, samples from 855 villages showed excessive levels of fluoride, iron, nitrate, dissolved salts and minerals, sulphate, chloride, alkalinity and turbidity. "This makes it clear that Haryana’s water crisis is not simply about pipelines, tubewells or availability. The more dangerous crisis is the quality of the water being supplied to the people," he said.

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The INLD leader said complaints of people falling ill after consuming contaminated water in Faridabad, Kaithal and other areas, along with excessive fluoride in groundwater in rural Haryana, were serious warning signals and added that the government could not continue increasing tubewells and pipelines while ignoring contamination at the source.

The leader said that in an agriculture-dominated state like Haryana, it was deeply concerning that villagers were still compelled to consume poor-quality water while the government repeatedly announced major water projects, alleging that mere publicity could not substitute for safe drinking water. Singh demanded that the government immediately publish the complete list of the 1,698 locations where samples failed, disclose the nature and level of contamination and provide safe alternative drinking water until the problem was permanently resolved. The Health Department should investigate complaints of water-borne diseases and fix responsibility wherever negligence is established, he added.

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The former minister demanded independent, regular and transparent scientific testing of drinking water in every village. “Wherever contamination is detected, water-treatment facilities, corrective measures and compulsory retesting must be undertaken,” he said. “The government must stop treating failed water samples as mere statistics. Every failed sample represents a potential threat to human health."

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