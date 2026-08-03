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Home / Haryana / INLD leader slams Haryana government over pending land mutation cases in Fatehabad

INLD leader slams Haryana government over pending land mutation cases in Fatehabad

Terms 3,260-case pendency as failure of state’s digital land record system

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 09:08 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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INLD national patron Sampat Singh addresses Nehla villagers in Fatehabad district.
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Former Haryana minister and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) national patron Sampat Singh on Saturday accused the Haryana government of failing to deliver on its promise of digital governance, claiming that thousands of farmers and landowners are facing hardship due to delays in the online land mutation system.

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Addressing villagers at Nehla village in Fatehabad district, Sampat Singh said more than 3,260 land mutation cases are pending across the district, calling it a major failure of the state’s digital land records system rather than a routine administrative delay.

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Quoting revenue department data, he said 811 cases are pending in Ratia, 810 in Tohana, 800 in Fatehabad, 600 in Bhuna sub-tehsil and 250 in Kulan.

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He said land mutation after sale, transfer or inheritance of property, is essential for updating ownership records, securing bank loans and carrying out future property transactions. Delays of several months, he alleged, are preventing people from exercising their legal rights over their land.

Sampat Singh claimed officials have blamed the backlog on portal failures, software glitches and technical errors. He also alleged that in some cases, approved mutations were not being reflected in Jamabandi records, while discrepancies had surfaced between registered sale deeds and Patwari records. According to him, the portal’s inability to properly display the land measurement unit “sarsai” has further delayed processing of mutation applications.

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Questioning the government’s preparedness before introducing the digital system, he said technology should not become an excuse for poor administration. He urged the government to ensure that citizens are not forced to make repeated visits to revenue offices because of technical failures.

The INLD leader demanded a district-wide review of all pending mutation cases and sought their disposal within a fixed timeline. He also called for dedicated technical teams at every tehsil and sub-tehsil, a special grievance redressal mechanism for affected landowners and accountability for officials and agencies responsible for maintaining the portal.

“People need working systems, timely services and accountability, not publicity slogans,” he said.

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