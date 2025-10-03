INLD leaders protest in Karnal, accuse govt of 'looting' farmers as paddy procurement below MSP

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leaders on Friday reached the new grain market in Karnal and accused the government of “looting” farmers on the pretext of moisture content in paddy.

They also demanded paddy of farmers would be procured on the minimum support price (MSP). Party leaders submitted a memorandum to the market committee secretary for the Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, warning of intensified agitation if their demands are not met soon.

State vice president Yashvir Rana said that farmers are being cheated as their paddy is being purchased at rates Rs 300–400 below the minimum support price.

“Farmers are also facing problems with the online portal as their verification has not yet been completed. If the government fails to resolve these issues quickly, the INLD will take to the streets and shut down mandis,” he said.

National Secretary Dharamvir Padha alleged that procurement in the Karnal mandi is not running smoothly. “We have submitted a memorandum on the name of the Chief Minister today. If the government does not take immediate steps, we will launch massive protests as we have done earlier for farmers’ rights,” he added.

He demanded that the government ensure the purchase of paddy at full rates in mandis.

“There is no point in calling oneself a farmer-friendly leader if the government abandons farmers in times of crisis. Sellers are not coming forward to buy paddy in mandis, which is creating hardships for farmers,” said Surjeet Singh Shamgarh, district president.

He added that paddy procurement in Haryana mandis officially began on September 22 following farmers’ demand for an early start. Despite this, farmers are facing difficulties.

“Under the BJP government, farmers are suffering heavy losses, while INLD has always stood for securing farmers’ rights. We have consistently fought for farmers and will never allow injustice to prevail. Paddy must be procured at MSP and farmers should not be cheated in the name of moisture. Crops with up to 17 per cent moisture should be procured immediately, and if the moisture exceeds this limit, arrangements should be made to dry the crop in the mandi itself before procurement,” Shamgarh added.