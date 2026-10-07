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Home / Haryana / INLD protests non-procurement of paddy at Kaithal grain market

INLD protests non-procurement of paddy at Kaithal grain market

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Kaithal, Updated At : 04:36 AM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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INLD state president Rampal Majra and party workers protest at the Kaithal grain market on Tuesday.
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Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) workers and leaders on Tuesday staged a protest at the Kaithal grain market against the non-procurement of paddy and the hardships being faced by farmers due to delays and inadequacies in the government’s paddy procurement system.

The party workers and leaders, led by state president Rampal Majra, submitted a memorandum to the secretary of the Kaithal Market Committee, addressed to the Governor of Haryana, highlighting the plight of farmers who are being forced to sell their hard-earned produce at throwaway prices.

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They demanded the immediate purchase of every heap of paddy at the MSP across the state by government agencies; adequate availability of moisture meters in all grain markets; removal of the condition requiring farmers to sell only in their home district and the production cap; withdrawal of time restrictions on combine operations and the gate-pass requirement for selling produce; speedy lifting of procured crops to clear the backlog; and measures to ease overcrowding in grain markets.

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Majra alleged that paddy and bajra crops were lying unsold in grain markets across the state as government procurement remained extremely slow. Farmers were compelled to keep their produce under the open sky, raising fears of crop damage.

He pointed out that the government was not purchasing crops at the declared MSP, which has been fixed at Rs 2,461 per quintal, while private traders and middlemen were buying the crop at Rs 2,100-2,200 after making deductions of Rs 300-400 on the pretext of excess moisture. Moisture-testing meters were not available in adequate numbers in the mandis, he added.

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Majra also highlighted technical glitches in the ‘Meri Fasal Mera Byora’ portal, the gate-pass system and other digital platforms, which were causing long delays in crop registration and entry into grain markets. “Farmers are also restricted to selling only in their own district’s mandi, even when a neighbouring district market is closer and more convenient, leading to higher transport costs and wastage of time,” he said, adding that the government had also imposed an impractical production-per-acre cap despite farmers getting good yields. “This cap should be removed,” he added.

The government has fixed the timing for operating combine harvesters between 10 am and 6 pm, a restriction he termed highly impractical, as farmers need to harvest round the clock to prepare their fields for the next crop.

Slow lifting of procured produce has resulted in severe congestion, with over 2.5 lakh tonnes of paddy already arriving in state grain markets but only about 35,000 tonnes lifted so far. Verification is still pending for nearly 7.59 lakh acres out of the 22 lakh acres under paddy.

“We urge the Governor to intervene urgently and issue strict directions to the state government so that farmers receive fair prices for their produce and the mismanagement in grain markets is resolved,” Majra said.

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