DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Haryana / INLD protests over Haryana's water crisis, demands PM Modi's intervention

INLD protests over Haryana's water crisis, demands PM Modi's intervention

Demands immediate implementation of Supreme Court’s order, which directs Punjab to release 9,000 cusecs of water to Haryana
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 02:20 PM May 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
INLD leader Sunaina Chautala addresses party workers during a protest in Karnal, demanding Haryana’s due share of water from Punjab.
Advertisement

Scores of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) workers took to the streets on Monday in Karnal and Kaithal districts, protesting the ongoing water crisis in Haryana.

In Karnal, the demonstration was led by senior party leader Sunaina Chautala, while in Kaithal, party state president Rampal Majra spearheaded the protest. After the protests, party workers and leaders submitted a memorandum to district officials, addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding Haryana’s rightful share of water from Punjab.

Speaking at the Karnal protest, Sunaina Chautala stressed the seriousness of the issue and praised the strong participation of women in the demonstration. “Women have come out in large numbers to fight for justice. When they lead, the battle is half won,” she stated.

Advertisement

She maintained that the protest was organised across three strategically divided zones in the state, with memorandums submitted to local authorities for onward transmission to the Prime Minister. The INLD is demanding the immediate implementation of the Supreme Court’s order, which directs Punjab to release 9,000 cusecs of water to Haryana.

“Despite being in power both at the Centre and in the state, the BJP government has failed to secure Haryana’s water rights. If they truly wished, they could ensure this without delay. Punjab has been stalling for years, and strict action is needed now,” she added.

Advertisement

On the arrest of Congress leader Dharam Singh Chhoker by the Enforcement Directorate, Chautala stated, “The Enforcement Directorate is doing its job. All I can say for Chhoker is—may God protect him from the ED.”

In Kaithal, Rampal Majra criticised the Punjab Government, accusing Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of playing political games. He urged Prime Minister Modi to intervene and ensure that Haryana receives its due share of water from Punjab.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper