Scores of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) workers took to the streets on Monday in Karnal and Kaithal districts, protesting the ongoing water crisis in Haryana.

In Karnal, the demonstration was led by senior party leader Sunaina Chautala, while in Kaithal, party state president Rampal Majra spearheaded the protest. After the protests, party workers and leaders submitted a memorandum to district officials, addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding Haryana’s rightful share of water from Punjab.

Speaking at the Karnal protest, Sunaina Chautala stressed the seriousness of the issue and praised the strong participation of women in the demonstration. “Women have come out in large numbers to fight for justice. When they lead, the battle is half won,” she stated.

She maintained that the protest was organised across three strategically divided zones in the state, with memorandums submitted to local authorities for onward transmission to the Prime Minister. The INLD is demanding the immediate implementation of the Supreme Court’s order, which directs Punjab to release 9,000 cusecs of water to Haryana.

“Despite being in power both at the Centre and in the state, the BJP government has failed to secure Haryana’s water rights. If they truly wished, they could ensure this without delay. Punjab has been stalling for years, and strict action is needed now,” she added.

On the arrest of Congress leader Dharam Singh Chhoker by the Enforcement Directorate, Chautala stated, “The Enforcement Directorate is doing its job. All I can say for Chhoker is—may God protect him from the ED.”

In Kaithal, Rampal Majra criticised the Punjab Government, accusing Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of playing political games. He urged Prime Minister Modi to intervene and ensure that Haryana receives its due share of water from Punjab.