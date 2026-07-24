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Home / Haryana / INLD protests over ‘lathicharge’ on students in Delhi

INLD protests over ‘lathicharge’ on students in Delhi

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 05:12 PM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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INLD members protest in Karnal on Friday.
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Various wings of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) staged a protest in the city on Friday against the alleged police lathicharge on students, who were demonstrating at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. Party leaders marched through the city, raising slogans and demanding resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. They handed over a memorandum to Nayab Tehsildar for the President of India to press their demands for justice for the students. Protesters also called for accountability over the alleged use of force against the protesting students.

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INLD district president Surjeet Shamgarh criticised the Union Government over lathicharge on protesting students. "Students were protesting peacefully, but the government has used force on them," he added.

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INLD’s kisan cell state president Phool Singh Manjura said the INLD had held the protest on the directions of senior INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala. Condemning the alleged lathicharge, he said students were peacefully demanding the resignation of the Education Minister over repeated examination paper leaks. “Recurring paper leaks have shattered the confidence of students and affected their future. Our party's only demand is justice for the students and the resignation of the Education Minister,” said Manjura.

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INLD youth district president Mandeep Punia said the party had decided to organise protests across Haryana against the lathicharge on students in Delhi. As part of the statewide campaign, the Karnal unit held the demonstration and submitted a memorandum for the President through the district administration.

Advocate Sandeep Chaudhary, district president of INLD legal cell and former president of Karnal Bar Association, also strongly condemned the alleged action against the students and reiterated the party's demand for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

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“Repeated incidents of paper leak lead to stress on students. The government should fix accountability, so that such incidents do not happen in future,” he added.

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